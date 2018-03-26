Cold weather heading Leitrim's way for Easter

Met Éireann forecasters are warning that a cool change will sweep across the country in the coming days with some rain or showers at times, some hail and perhaps a little sleet on high ground.

Tuesday Night: Cold and blustery, with clear spells and occasional rain and hail showers, with a few possibly falling as sleet on hills, in western areas. Lowest temperatures zero to plus 3 C., with some frost in places, despite the stiff westerly winds.

Wednesday: Cold, windy and showery, with some heavy showers at times. Some falling as hail, with a few sleet showers on western and northern hills in the morning. But a few bright or sunny spells also. Top afternoon temperatures just 5 to 8 C., in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. These winds will moderate overnight and most of the showers will die out. A cold, frosty night is expected, with some icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures plus 1 to -2 C.

Thursday: Frost and ice clearing early, with some sunny spells developing. But a spell of rain is set to affect Munster and Leinster in the second half of the day, which could give a little sleet on mountains. Dry elsewhere, with some hazy sunshine. Top afternoon temperatures 5 to 8 C. Cloudy and misty overnight, with rain in many areas and a little sleet on high ground. Lowest temperatures zero to 3 C.

Friday: A few bright spells, but generally cloudy and misty, with some rain at times - this most likely over the eastern half of the country, with western areas likely to have the best of the dry weather. Cold and frosty overnight.

Easter Weekend: Present indications point to cool weather, with moderate northeast to northerly breezes. Some dry, bright spells each day, but cloudy periods too, with some passing showers. Cold at night, with frost in many places.