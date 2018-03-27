What's in store for Leitrim weather-wise this Tuesday?

A few bright spells, but mostly cloudy and blustery today and while many places will have a good lot of dry weather, there'll be some showers at times; especially in western parts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, which will moderate later.



Tonight

Tonight will be cold with a mix of clear spells and showers; which will become heavy at times; with a risk of hail and there's the possibility of some sleet over higher ground. Winds will be mostly moderate westerly at first; fresh though in western coastal parts, decreasing light overnight away from the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with some frost and ice in inland parts.

