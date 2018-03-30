Friday, March 30, 2018

What has the weather in store for us today?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Longford Weather: Back to the dreaded rain as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rainfall warning

More rain today!

Sorry to be the bringer of bad news but it looks set to be another cool and showery day today, Friday March 30.

The cheerful souls at Met Éireann are also warning there is also a chance of hail and a risk of thunder - because, you know, the rain itself is not depressing enough.

Top afternoon temperatures will be in the range 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh north or northeast winds.