It's looking cold and wet this Bank Holiday Monday

If you are lucky enough not to have to work this Bank Holiday Monday then we're sorry to say, but the weather is going to be pretty awful today.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country today with the heavy rain of Sunday evening expected to turn increasingly to sleet as it spreads north with some snow on hills, and possibly at lower levels also across the North and North West.

Further rain, sleet and hill snow will continue for much of today but it will ease this evening. There will be some mist or showers in places. Winds will be light to moderate south-easterly. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.