April 5, 2018
What has the weather in store for us this Thursday?
Oh, more rain, what a surprise....
Following last night's bitterly cold temperatures, today, Thursday, April 5 will get off to a chilly start but there will be good sunny spells.
Cloud will increase as the day goes on and patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread from the west coast during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate, southeast winds which will freshen later in the day.
