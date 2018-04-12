It's not all bad news today....

Today will start mainly cloudy, misty and dull with patchy light rain but it will become mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells developing for the afternoon. Highest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds.



Tonight

Tonight will be once again cloudy and damp with further spells of patchy light rain and fog. Lowest temperatures 4 to 6 degrees with light easterly winds becoming variable in direction.