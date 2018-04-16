Rain, rain and more rain for Monday

It will be dry at first today, Monday, April 16 but cloud will increase from the west bringing outbreaks of rain to western parts of Connacht later this morning and remaining parts during the afternoon. The rain will be heavy and persistent at times and it will become very windy. A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued see here for more details. Highs of 11 or 12 Celsius.



Tonight

Wet and windy tonight with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will be heavy and persistent at times leading to localised flooding but will clear most parts of Connacht by morning. Lows of 8 to 10 Celsius in strong and gusty south to southeast winds. Winds will be very strong near coasts and occasionally reach gale force near the west coast.

Also see: Status Yellow Wind Warning issued.