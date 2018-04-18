Wednesday, April 18
A misty start to the day, but it will improve
Misty start to Wednesday
According to Met Éireann today, Wednesday will see a misty start, with patchy light rain or drizzle about. It will be dry but rather cloudy in many places in the afternoon with some sunny breaks. However rain will continue near western coasts but will tend to become lighter or die away later. Very mild or warm in places with moderate southerly breezes and highs of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on