Prepare yourself, we will see the sun today in Leitrim!

According to Met Éireann, it will be cloudy but staying mainly dry today. There will be some good spells of sunshine developing but there is a risk of a few isolated showers developing this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds; fresher though near the west coast.

TONIGHT - THURSDAY 19TH APRIL

It will be dry tonight with clear spells but some mist and fog patches will form later this evening. Winds will be mostly light to moderate south to southwesterly. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.