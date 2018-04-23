What has the weather in store for us today?

It will be mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle this morning gradually spreading further eastwards. The rain could occasionally turn persistent or possibly heavy before clearing later in the afternoon to scattered showers and some bright spells. Top temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, but strong at times near coasts.

Tonight

This evening scattered showers will die out and it will be mostly dry tonight with some clear spells developing but showery rain will push into some coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures will stay around 6 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.