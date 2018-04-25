Hail, rain and thunderstorms......the Wednesday weather forecast

According to Met Éireann, today, Wednesday, April 25 will be cool and breezy with some sunny spells. That's is as good as the day will get however and the national forecaster is also warning of occasional showers of rain or hail, some of which will be heavy. Oh, there is also the risk of isolated thunderstorms - just in case you thought the worst was behind you. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds making it seem a lot colder.

We have just one question to ask - what happened to Summer 2018?