It will be very cold overnight tonight

Today, Saturday, April 28, will start cold and dry in many places with crisp sunshine, but cloud will soon increase and scattered showers will break out by the afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy and slow-moving with a risk of hail and the odd rumble of thunder. Highest temperatures of just 10 or 11 degrees Celsius.

Showers will mostly die out on Saturday night and many places dry and clear overnight. Lows of zero to plus 4 degrees Celsius with sharp grass frost and possibly some fog around dawn.