April 30, 2018

Cold but mostly sunny day today

Leitrim Observer Reporter

WEATHER: Sunny spells on the way for Offaly on Sunday

Sunny spells expected today

It will be a cold start to Monday, April 30, with a widespread ground frost and some icy patches. The day ahead will be generally dry and sunny but a few showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures ranging 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

TONIGHT 
Cold again for most tonight with frost returning and minimum air temperatures zero to 4 degrees. It will become milder by morning as outbreaks of rain and freshening southerly winds move in from the Atlantic.