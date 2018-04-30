Cold but mostly sunny day today

It will be a cold start to Monday, April 30, with a widespread ground frost and some icy patches. The day ahead will be generally dry and sunny but a few showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures ranging 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

TONIGHT

Cold again for most tonight with frost returning and minimum air temperatures zero to 4 degrees. It will become milder by morning as outbreaks of rain and freshening southerly winds move in from the Atlantic.