Cool, bright and breezy conditions in Leitrim today

According to those in the know at Met Éireann, today, Wednesday, May 2 will be cool, bright and breezy. There will be some sunny spells but also scattered showers, some of which will be heavy. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tonight

The showers will die away and it will become mostly dry for a time tonight, but patchy rain will return early on Thursday monring. Overnight lows of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.