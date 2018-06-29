June 29, 2018
The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
It will be very sunny again today
Today will be hot and sunny. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, up to 32 degrees likely once again inland and generally between about 28 and 30 degrees. Sea breezes once again for the afternoon on the coast but a mainly light easterly breeze for the day otherwise.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with light variable winds.
GRASS POLLEN COUNT
Very High
SOLAR UV INDEX
Very high
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on