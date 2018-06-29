The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today will be hot and sunny. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, up to 32 degrees likely once again inland and generally between about 28 and 30 degrees. Sea breezes once again for the afternoon on the coast but a mainly light easterly breeze for the day otherwise.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with light variable winds.

GRASS POLLEN COUNT

Very High

SOLAR UV INDEX

Very high