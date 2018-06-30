Still mostly sunny but a chance of a few showers
There is apparently a chance of some showers today.
Today, Saturday, June 30 will be dry with hazy sunshine. There is a chance of a few showers developing later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate east to southeast. A little cooler than recent times with afternoon highs of 25 to 28 degrees.
Tonight
Saturday night will be dry with just high cloud and light winds. Temperatures are expected to bottom out at 13 to 15 degrees.
