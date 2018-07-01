So what has the weather in store for us on the first day of July ?

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells or hazy sunshine today, Sunday, July 1 but showers are likely to affect western. Winds will be light to moderate easterly generally and although temperatures will still be high, they will be starting to decline somewhat. Highest afternoon temperatures are expected to be between 22 and 26 degrees in the east and south, and up to 28 degrees inland elsewhere.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells as showers become isolated early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees.