July 2, 2018

The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Leitrim Observer Reporter

More hot weather in Leitrim today.

Today will be warm and mostly sunny across Connacht with light to moderate northeast breezes. Leitrim, Roscommon and eastern Galway will see highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees and possibly reaching 27 degrees in a few places. In Mayo, Sligo and the western half of Galway, highest temperatures will range from 16 to 22 degrees.

TONIGHT 
Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

GRASS POLLEN COUNT
High

SOLAR UV INDEX
High