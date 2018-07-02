The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today will be warm and mostly sunny across Connacht with light to moderate northeast breezes. Leitrim, Roscommon and eastern Galway will see highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees and possibly reaching 27 degrees in a few places. In Mayo, Sligo and the western half of Galway, highest temperatures will range from 16 to 22 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

GRASS POLLEN COUNT

High

SOLAR UV INDEX

High