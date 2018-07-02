BREAKING: Status Yellow high temperature warning in effect today for Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon

A Status Yellow High Temperature Warning will come into affect at 11am today, July 2, for Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Roscommon, Munster and Leinster and will be valid until 9pm. Temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected in places.

In this weather, tar on the roads may become slick and can be a hazard for motorists. Secondary and tertiary roads are most likely to be affected.

Most councils will treat this issue by sprinkling and rolling fresh chippings on the road surface. This is part of normal road maintenance but happens more frequently in hotter weather.

AA Ireland has issued the following advice for driving in hot weather:

* Keep tyres clean and remove stones from the treads.

* Check tyre pressure and inspect for blistering on the side of the tyre.

* If you suffer from hay fever, medication may help with the streaming eyes but never drive after taking anything that makes you drowsy.

* Glare from the sun can be extremely dangerous. Make sure you clean your windscreen both inside and out and bring sunglasses to protect your eyes.

* Check to see if your car is due a full or mini service as the garage will be able to make sure that your car fluids are topped up and your tyres are up to scratch.

* If you smoke, do not flick the butt out your window as shrubbery is extremely dry and it is possible to cause a fire.

* Children are on their school holidays now so be mindful of them out and about and when crossing the road.