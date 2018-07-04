Warm weather looks set to continue

Today, Wednesday, July 4, will be warm, dry and mostly sunny. Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees in light southwesterly breezes. Onshore breezes will keep it a little cooler along the coasts.

Tonight

Cloud and patches of mist will advance over western parts of the country overnight, producing the odd spot of drizzle where the cloud gets thick enough. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light northwest breezes developing.