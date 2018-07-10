Some sunny spells but showers return this evening

Today, Tuesday, July 10, 2018 will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine or cloudy periods.

According to Met Éireann there is the risk of the odd shower later this afternoon or evening but top temperatures will hit between 18 and 23 degrees.

Tonight

Cloud will increase from the north with showery rain slowly pushing southeastwards. Winds will remain light north to northeasterly. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures around 12 to 15 degrees.