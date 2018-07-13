The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Any early mist patches will soon clear today, giving way to another mostly dry day with alternating sunny spells and cloudy periods. The sunshine will turn hazier as the day progresses, as high cloud increases from the Atlantic. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees in mainly light and variable breezes.

Tonight

Humid overnight, with lowest temperatures ranging 12 to 15 degrees Celsius. Patchy rain, drizzle and mist will start to edge in from the Atlantic.