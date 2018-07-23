The Monday weather forecast

A very mild, close and generally cloudy start to today, Monday, with patchy rain and drizzle, producing a few heavy bursts locally. Brightening up during the afternoon with sunny spells developing and somewhat fresher conditions too. Becoming dry as patchy rain/drizzle clears southeastwards. Maximum temperatures will range 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, in moderate southwesterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight under broken cloud, apart from the odd spot of rain or drizzle along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures will range 11 to 15 degrees Celsius. Westerly breezes will be light.