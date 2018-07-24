A mostly cloudy day today

According to Met Éireann, today, Tuesday, July 24, will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, all in light to moderate westerly breezes. Overall it will be dry but a few well scattered passing showers will occur too. Highest temperatures will range 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Dry under broken cloud. Some mist and fog patches in light variable mainly southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.