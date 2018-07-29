Sunday, July 29, 2018
Showers and sunny spells for Leitrim today
There will be sunny spells and showers today
Today will see scattered showers and some sunny spells. Top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes veering west to southwest during the afternoon.
TONIGHT
This evening and early tonight showery rain will push in from the coast and spread inland overnight with some heavy bursts likely. Lowest temperatures will stay around 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwesterly breeze.
