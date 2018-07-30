Mixed bag with the weather today

Met Éireann is predicting a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, today, Monday, July 30 for Leitrim. Some of the showers will be heavy, with a risk of thunder. A cool, fresh day, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, in a moderate southwesterly breeze, fresher near the coast.

TONIGHT

Most of the showers will die away early tonight, leaving clear spells, but a few showers will continue to occur in coastal regions in light to moderate southerly breezes. Later in the night, cloud will increase, and outbreaks of rain will push in off the Atlantic in strengthening southerly winds. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.