Rain, rain and more rain for the last day of July

A wet and windy start to today, Tuesday, July 31 with outbreaks of, sometimes heavy, rain affecting much of Connacht in the morning, accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

The rain will gradually turn more showery during the afternoon and it should brighten up in places towards evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

Tonight

Showers becoming isolated and largely confined to the Atlantic coastal fringes early on Tuesday night leaving variable cloud amounts and clear intervals. Patchy rain and drizzle will arrive overnight, extending inland by morning. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.