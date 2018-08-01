August 1, 2018
The Wednesday weather forecast
Heavy rain is heading our way today.
Today, Wednesday, will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas this morning, extending gradually eastwards and becoming widespread by mid afternoon.
Heavy rain may develop at time which could make driving hazardous. During the evening it will become misty with hill and coastal fog. Maximum temperatures 17 to 19 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
