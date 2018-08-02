Damp and misty conditions in Leitrim today

Today will be mostly overcast, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more widespread during the morning, turning persistent at times Misty in places, with hill and coastal fog. Maximum temperatures 17 to 20 Celsius, coolest on coasts, in light to moderate, south to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a little patchy light rain or drizzle, but good dry spells will develop in most areas. Mild and humid, with hill and coastal fog. Minimum temperatures 15 to 17 Celsius, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.