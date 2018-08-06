What has the weather in store for us on Bank Holiday Monday?

Today will start dull and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continue to spread southeastwards but clearer weather will follow from the west this afternoon. Top temperatures will be 16 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly dry apart from isolated showers. Good clear spells will develop and lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.