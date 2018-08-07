The Tuesday weather forecast

Today will bring a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells across Connacht. There'll be a good deal of dry weather and some scattered showers, these mainly in the West. This evening, heavier showers will develop in the west and spread inland. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight, showers will spread eastwards across the province, some of them heavy. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.