Sunny spells and showers for Leitrim today

Today will be a bright, fresh day, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and there is a slight risk of thunder in afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures 16 to 18 Celsius, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds, fresh along northern coasts.

TONIGHT

There will be further scattered showers overnight, but clear spells also, especially in the east. Minimum temperatures 8 to 10 Celsius, in light to moderate, west to southwest breezes.