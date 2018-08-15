The Wednesday weather forecast

This morning will be mostly cloudy at first, with a few spots of rain and drizzle, but it will become mostly dry during the day, with a few bright spells developing. However, further outbreaks of showery rain will extend from the Atlantic during the late afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 Celsius, in moderate to fresh, south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cooler and fresher than recent nights, with clear spells and scattered showers, some of them heavy, especially near Atlantic coasts. Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, fresh along the coast.