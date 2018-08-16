Heavy showers, hail and thunder predicted for today

A bright, rather windy day, with sunny spells and showers, some heavy, with a risk of hail an thunder. Top temperatures 15 to 17C. Fresh and gusty westerly winds will be strong in some coastal areas for a time.

Tonight

Dry early tonight, but cloudy, misty weather, will spread from the Atlantic later in the night, bringing rain in across the region and also some hill and coastal fog. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 C.