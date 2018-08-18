Saturday, August 18
What has the weather in store for us today?
Some bright spells today but there will be showers as well.
Today, Saturday, August 18, will be mild and very humid. It will be mostly cloudy with some scattered outbreaks of rain at times during the morning mainly in northern parts and misty on some coasts and hills.
There will good dry periods also especially inland with some bright or sunny breaks. Afternoon temperatures will be 18 to 20 degrees Celsius and winds will be moderate southwesterly, freshening in the evening. Cloud will thicken through the evening with more persistent rain developing.
