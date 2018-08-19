The Sunday weather forecast

Today, Sunday, August 19 will be a humid and warm day for many, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

A damp, wet start with rain, mist and low cloud for a time in the morning, but turning drier and somewhat brighter for the afternoon and evening in most places, but there may be some light showers.

Very mild, humid and misty overnight, with drizzle at times in lows of 14 to 15 degrees Celsius.