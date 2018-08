Today Monday will be mostly cloudy, with further patches of drizzle mist and fog in places. But some dry spells too - best this afternoon and evening. Staying humid, top temperatures 17 to 19 C. Winds light variable or southwesterly.

TONIGHT

Mild and misty overnight, with patches of drizzle and fog scattered about. But good dry spells at times too. Lowest temperatures 12 to 14 C.