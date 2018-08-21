The Tuesday weather forecast

Today will be warm, humid and mostly cloudy across Connacht. There'll be a good deal of dry weather with the best of any sunny intervals in the east. It will be cloudier in the west with patchy light rain or drizzle at times and with mist or fog on coasts and on hills. This evening, persistent rain will move in from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with freshening southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Early tonight, rain will spread to all areas and will continue overnight. It will be heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.