A bit of mixed bag weather-wise today

A cloudy start today with scattered outbreaks of rain. Brightening up with some sunny spells developing. Scattered showers occurring - some heavy in the afternoon with the small chance of thunder. Moderate west winds becoming gusty in showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, warmest in the southeast.

TONIGHT

Most areas dry tonight with clear spells. Showers continuing near coasts. Moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. A cool night. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.