Cloudy weather but some periods of sunshine today

Today, Saturday, August 25 looks set to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Cloud will thicken from the west during the evening and rain will reach the Atlantic seaboard early on Saturday night. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in variable winds, backing southerly later.

Tonight

A band of rain will sweep in from the Atlantic on Saturday night giving a spell of rain to all areas. Minimum temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.