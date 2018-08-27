The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim
More rain to start but it will get dryer as the day goes on.
Today will start cloudy and breezy with occasional showers. In the afternoon it will become brighter with some sunny spells. The fresh to strong westerly winds will ease as well in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will continue dry with mostly clear skies at first. Cloud will increase later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on