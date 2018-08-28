Today will start quite dry but......

Today, Tuesday, August 27, 2018 will start dry and bright with some sunshine. In the afternoon, rain will spread from the west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Light southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh during the day. In the evening winds will ease again.

TONIGHT

Rain in the west will spread across the country, followed by a clearance from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light westerly winds.