Saturday's weather isn't great to start with but.....

Today, Saturday, September 1, will be rather cloudy to begin with a little patchy drizzle. The afternoon will brighten up with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures 18 to 20 degrees, perhaps a little higher in longer spells of sunshine. Winds will be light southwest or variable in direction.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry, but during the night it will become cloudy once again with patches of mist thickening to fog and drizzle. By morning there'll be light rain on west facing coasts. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees and rather humid with light variable or southerly winds.