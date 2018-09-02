Cloudy with outbreaks of rain - it's the Sunday weather forecast
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
Cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of drizzle or light rain. Good dry spells in the morning, but outbreaks of light rain later. Fog and mist on coasts and on hills. Humid with moderate southerly wind. High of 18 to 20 degrees.
TONIGHT
Outbreaks of light rain and mist early tonight. Dry later tonight. Turning noticeably cool later. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on