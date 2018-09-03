More settled weather coming this week in Leitrim

It will be dry today (Monday, September 3) and cloudy. The weather will be cool with highs of 15 to 17 degrees. Tonight will be calm and dry and Met Éireann say that this week will see a period of settled conditions over Ireland for much of this week.

Tuesday will be cool, but a dry day in most parts of the country with light winds. It will be cloudy in the northwest with a little drizzle or light rain near the coast.

Wednesday will be cloudy with light variable mainly west breezes. Scattered patches of rain will affect northern counties, but most places will be dry. Temperatures typically in the mid to high teens.

Little overall change for Thursday and Friday. Staying mainly dry albeit rather cloudy and cool. Winds will be from a north or northwest direction, no more than moderate in strength.

Present signs are for it to become more changeable with a freshening southwest winds over the weekend with rain at times, but with an attendant rise in temperatures