Thursday, September 5
The rain is expected to clear this evening
The rain will clear away this afternoon.
According to Met Éireann there will be rain in all areas but it will become light and intermittent in the evening eventually dying out. Top temperatures 13 to 15 C. Winds moderate west but fresh and gusty on the coast.
Tonight
Thursday night any remaining rain will fizzle out. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, but milder in the southwest. Winds will be light westerly.
