Damp but mild conditions for today

A damp start to Monday in parts after overnight rain. Staying rather dull through the day with some scattered falls of rain and drizzle, but longer drier spells likely too. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, in near calm.

TONIGHT

Scattered outbreaks of rain will continue for a time tonight, with mist and fog too, all in near calm. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, coolest further west.