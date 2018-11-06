Did someone ask for more rain?

It will be another dull, wet and rather windy day today and in more unwelcome news, the rain will be heavy and persistent at times. Humid, in a fresh to strong and gusty southeast wind, later easing. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

TONIGHT

It will become drier, but rather cold and misty too. Later tonight outbreaks of rain will recommence. Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 degrees celsius, with some patchy frost possible.