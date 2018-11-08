Bright and mainly dry for today

This morning (Thursday, November 7, 2018) will be bright and fresh and mainly dry. Showers will develop during the afternoon, although they will tend to be well scattered. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in southerly breezes.

TONIGHT

The rain should fizzle out in most places after dark, though showers will continue to affect western coasts. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty, with gales developing in some coastal areas.