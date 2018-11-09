Bad weather is on the way today for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, November 9 will be a wet and windy day. Southeast winds will increase further to become strong and gusty with gales on coasts. Rain will spread to all areas during the morning and will turn heavy in the early afternoon. The rain will clear to sunny spells and heavy showers later in the afternoon and winds will moderate. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

TONIGHT

On Friday night there will be scattered showers, some of the showers heavy with a slight risk of a thundery burst. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate southwest winds but fresh along coasts.